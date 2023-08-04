Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge & Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu Suspended Six Games

The NFL announced Friday that Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu and Seahawks WR D’Wayne Eskridge have been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violations of the personal conduct policy.

Eskridge, 26, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eskridge is in the third year of a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

In 2022, Eskridge appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and caught seven passes on 13 targets for 58 yards and no touchdowns. He added two carries for 10 yards.

Omenihu, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 before agreeing to a two-year deal worth a max of $20 million with the Chiefs this past March.

In 2022, Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 43 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.