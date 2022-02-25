Sean McVay Not Pursuing TV Opportunities, Will Coach Rams Next Season

Rams HC Sean McVay said that he is not pursuing any television opportunities this offseason and is committed to continuing as head coach next season, according to Adam Schefter.

This puts an end to the increasing retirement speculation regarding McVay following the Super Bowl-winning coach’s comments.

Asked by the Los Angeles Times about whether he would return to coach the Rams in 2022 after winning a Super Bowl, McVay’s response earlier this month was, “We’ll see.”

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now,” he added in response to another similar question. “I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

He acknowledged that if he does walk away at some point, having a Super Bowl ring would make that decision easier.

“I think you could definitely say that,” he said.

It’s worth mentioning that McVay could be in line for a contract extension this offseason.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 55-26 (67.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (6-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl.