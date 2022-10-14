Sean McVay On Cam Akers’ Status With Team: ‘We’re Working Through Some Things Right Now’

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that RB Cam Akers is out for Week 6’s game against the Panthers due to personal reasons.

McVay declined to say whether he expects Akers to remain with the team moving forward.

“We’re working through some different things right now,” McVay said, per Gary Klein.

McVay explained that this is an internal issue with Akers and that he’s physically fine.

“I would say it’s more like we’re dealing with things internally. I don’t know, exactly…these are kind of uncharted territories,” McVay said. “Out of respect for the situation, I want to keep it internal. You guys will have more information later on.”

Akers worked his way back from a torn Achilles that he suffered last year. However, he has yet to regain his prior form and the Rams have had a tough time incorporating him into their offense.

The Rams will turn to Darrell Henderson as their starter for the foreseeable future with Malcolm Brown serving as their No. 2.

Akers, 23, was a second-round pick of the Rams last year. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus.

In 2022, Akers has appeared in five games for the Rams and rushed for 151 yards on 51 carries (3 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Akers as the news is available.