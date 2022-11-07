Sean Payton: ‘I Do Think At Some Point I’ll Coach Again’

Sean Payton tells Jeff Howe of The Athletic that he does think he’ll return to coaching against “at some point” despite retiring this offseason and joining FOX.

“I do think at some point I’ll coach again,” Payton said.

Payton admitted that “there ws a little burnout” towards the end of his tenure in New Orleans and he’s been working to recharge himself.

“I think there was a little burnout there,” he said. “I was aware and focused on trying to eat and sleep better and all those other things, but there was a certain path each week that helped me get ready for the game and planning as one of the coaches.

“I got to a point where I was like, ‘Man, I do want to take a break.’ I do want to pay more attention to my health. I do want to play more golf. I do want to do some of these other things. I said it that week when I was stepping away from the Saints. I don’t think I’m not not going to coach again. But I was just ready to not coach (this) season.”

As for when Payton could be back on the sidelines coaching a team, he says there’s currently no timeline.

“There’s no timeline or any of that,” Payton said. “I’m sure at some point that’s going to happen.”

Payton explained that he would like to have a similar comfort as to what he had in New Orleans for so long.

“It would be the comfort level with ownership and the front office, with the leadership structure, with likeminded thinking,” Payton said. “Are more of those opportunities out there? I don’t think many. I think there are a lot of dysfunctional teams in our league. There are some places where talent can die. I just want to avoid those places.

“I want to become part of another program to help win, but I think there will be some places where maybe that won’t be the case. Who knows? It’s really more about finding the right people. I came here in 2006 right after (Hurricane) Katrina. There was nothing. They were 3-13. The facility, the record, the roster, none of that was appealing. But Mickey Loomis was appealing.”

It’s worth mentioning that any team who would hire Payton next year would need to complete a trade with the Saints, since he’s still under contract through 2024.

A number of teams have been tossed out as potential landing spots for Payton this season including the Cowboys, Chargers, Broncos, Colts, Panthers and Cardinals among others.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he’s remained in New Orleans since then. He agreed to an extension that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.