Seven Teams Attending Justin Fields’ Pro Day Today, Including Lions

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are joining the list of teams that will be present today for Ohio State QB Justin Fields‘ second pro day.

The full list of teams attending and where they pick in the first round includes:

Jets (No. 2)

49ers (No. 3)

Falcons (No. 4)

Lions (No. 7)

Panthers (No. 8)

Broncos (No. 9)

Patriots (No. 15)

All those teams have a need at quarterback to some degree and are candidates to take Fields.

Fields is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in this class and was projected for a long time as a top-three selection, though his stock has appeared to slip in recent weeks.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Fields to a version of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields as the news is available.