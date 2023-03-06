‘Several’ Teams Including Bears Interested In LB Bobby Okereke

Jordan Schultz reports that Colts impending free agent LB Bobby Okereke has a “significant market” this offseason with several teams including the Bears interested.

According to Schultz, Okereke could get as much as $12-14 million per year on the open market this offseason.

There’s an obvious connection to the Bears, given that HC Matt Eberflus coached Okereke for the first three years of his career.

Okereke, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Okereke appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 151 tackles, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.