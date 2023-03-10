‘Several’ Teams Interested In Bobby Wagner Including Chargers, Cowboys & Seahawks

Jordan Schultz reports that the market for free agent LB Bobby Wagner is “heating up” and there have been “several” teams that have reached out to him since becoming available.

According to Schultz, the Cowboys and Chargers have contacted Wagner and the Seahawks should not be ruled out as an option for the veteran linebacker.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said recently that they’ve been in contact with Wagner about potentially returning to Seattle.

“Pete [Carroll] and I were able to talk to him the other day, and we had a great, awesome, frank conversation. He knows where we are, and we know where he is at,” Schneider said.

Schneider added that they “know where it’s going’‘ but didn’t explain the situation beyond that, per Bob Condotta.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Wagner, 32, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 140 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 1 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

