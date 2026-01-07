Signs Point To Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Returning In 2026

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, signs point to Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles returning for another season after meeting with ownership on Tuesday.

Fowler says the Bucs have kicked around the idea of beefing up the staff around Bowles, adding a new offensive coordinator and potentially a new defensive coordinator.

Greg Auman also reports that Bowles has had regular postseason meetings with ownership and is expected to talk about certain roles with his coaching staff.

Rick Stroud confirmed Bowles has met with ownership and is setting up individual meetings with assistant coaches, which could lead to “significant” changes to his staff.

Last week, Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote that Bowles and GM Jason Licht appear to be safe. Russini explained that injuries have taken a major toll on both sides of the ball for Tampa Bay, and both Bowles and Licht signed extensions this past June.

Bowles’ buyout would be significant due to the extension he received through the 2028 season.

Bowles, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension through 2020, but he was fired following the 2018 season. From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and eventually promoted him to head coach in 2022.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances. In four years in Tampa, Bowles has a record of 35-33, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 postseason record.