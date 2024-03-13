Six Teams Submit Proposals To Move Trade Deadline To After Week 10

On Wednesday, six NFL teams officially submitted proposals to move the trade deadline back two weeks to after Week 10 games.

There appears to be real support for this change with the Browns, Lions, Jets, Eagles, 49ers and Commanders officially submitting the same proposal.

Beyond that, the Steelers proposed moving the deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9.

The rationale is that with the season extended to 17 games, it makes more sense to give teams extra time to assess potential deals.

Right now the trade deadline is at the conclusion of Week 8 which usually falls right at the end of October or beginning of November.

If passed, this resolution would push things to the Tuesday after Week 10 games allowing for a more clear delineation of contending versus non-contending teams.

We at NFL Trade Rumors fully support this proposed rule change and believe it’s overdue. In fact, there’s a case the deadline could be moved back to Week 12.

We’ll have more on proposed NFL rule changes as the news is available.