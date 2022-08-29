Source: Browns Waive DL Glen Logan

A league source tells NFLTR that the Browns are waiving DL Glen Logan as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Logan, 24, wound up going undrafted out of LSU back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns in May.

Logan is in the first year of his three-year, $2,575,000 contract that included $55,000 guaranteed.

During his collge career at LSU, Logan recorded 109 tackles, seven sacks, and three pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 42 games.