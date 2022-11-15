Source: Packers Signing OLB Tim Ward To Practice Squad

A source tells NFL Trade Rumors that free agent EDGE Tim Ward is signing on to the Packers’ practice squad Tuesday.

The Raiders recently brought Ward in for a tryout, but it looks like the Packers proved to be his best option in the end.

Ward, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Old Dominion back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Ward re-signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad after clearing waivers. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season but the Chiefs waived him again coming out of the preseason in 2020.

He was claimed by the Jets and finished out the season in New York. The Jets re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal for 2022 but ended up waiving him this summer.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles, no sacks and two pass deflections.