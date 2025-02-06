Spagnuolo: LB Nick Bolton Is The ‘Patrick Mahomes’ Of Chiefs Defense

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton has proven to be a vital part of Kansas City for all four years of his career thus far and is now set to play in his third straight Super Bowl as a starter. When talking to reporters this week, DC Steve Spagnuolo called Bolton the “Patrick Mahomes” of their defense.

Spagnuolo added Bolton is one of the most “cerebral” players he’s ever coached in his entire career.

“He is one of the top, most cerebral players I’ve ever coached,” Spagnuolo said. “A Mike linebacker needs to make the other 10 guys around him better. I’m not sure we can do the things we do without Nick.”

Bolton has established an 11-1 record in his postseason career with the Chiefs going back to 2021 when they reached the AFC Championship game.

“It’s really crazy to think about,” Bolton said. “I hadn’t, until you said that. We live by a mantra: on to the next. I’m still trying to get the next one.”

Bolton is in the final year of his contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Kansas City and Bolton are expected to discuss a potential extension once the season is over.

Jeremy Fowler noted that Bolton is a favorite of Spagnuolo and a leader on defense, which will factor into talks.

Bolton, 24, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $2.991 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Bolton appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 106 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and six pass deflections.