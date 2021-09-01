Steelers Adding RB Jaylen Samuels To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are re-signing RB Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad.

Jaylen Samuels

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

In 2020, Samuels played in three games for the Steelers, recording nine rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown with nine catches for 46 yards.

