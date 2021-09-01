Steelers Adding RB Jaylen Samuels To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers are re-signing RB Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad.

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

In 2020, Samuels played in three games for the Steelers, recording nine rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown with nine catches for 46 yards.