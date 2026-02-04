Steelers Announce Another Wave Of Coaching Hires

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday another five hires to their coaching staff.

This includes previously reported moves like OC Brian Angelichio, ST coordinator Danny Crossman and secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

The Steelers also officially added DL coach Domata Peko, a former defensive lineman with the Bengals, and defensive QC coach Pat Reilly.

Angelichio, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.

Whitt, 47, began his coaching career at Auburn back in 2000 as an assistant receivers coach. From there, he worked for the Citadel and Louisville before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2007.

After one season in Atlanta, the Packers hired Whitt as their defensive quality control coach for the 2008 season before promoting him to cornerbacks coach in 2009. He eventually worked his way up to defensive passing-game coordinator in 2018.

However, the Packers elected to part ways with Whitt shortly after they hired Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. He joined the Browns in 2019 before the Falcons hired him as defensive passing game coordinator in 2020.

The Cowboys hired Whitt as their secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator in 2021. He followed Dan Quinn to Washington as DC in 2024.

In 2025 before Whitt lost play-calling duties, the Commanders ranked No. 32 in total defense and No. 31 in scoring defense while ranking No. 32 against the pass and No. 29 against the run.