Steelers Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, including signing four players.

We have made the following roster moves:

• Signed DT Trevon Mason, CB Carlins Platel, K Nick Sciba, WR Tyler Snead

• Waived WR Rico Bussey, K Sam Sloman

• Terminated vested veteran LB John Simon

• Waived/injured DB Bryce Watts@BordasLaw https://t.co/gJ27j14D4Z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2022

The list of signings includes:

DT Trevon Mason CB Carlins Platel K Nick Sciba WR Tyler Snead

To make room, Pittsburgh waived WR Rico Bussey and K Sam Sloman. Veteran OLB John Simon was released and DB Bryce Watts was waived with an injury designation.

Simon, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad.

He was signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad by the Texans and spent the next three seasons in Houston.

After Simon played out the 2016 season under a low-round restricted tender for the Texans, the Colts signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in 2017. He later caught on with the Patriots before joining the Titans in July of last year. He signed on to Tennessee’s practice squad and was eventually promoted in October.

The Titans cut him loose back in December and he quickly caught on with the Steelers’ practice squad. He had signed a futures deal with the Steelers for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Simon appeared in two games for the Titans and one for the Steelers, recording six total tackles.

Sloman, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Rams out of Miami (Ohio) in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million rookie deal that included a $75,492 signing bonus.

After some early-season struggles, the Rams waived Sloman. He landed on the Titans practice squad afterward but was not brought back for 2021.

Sloman landed with the Steelers in July but was waived during training camp. He returned later in the season to the practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Sloman appeared in seven games for the Rams and one game for the Titans, converting 10-13 field goal attempts (72.7 percent) to go with 23-26 extra point attempts (85.7 percent).