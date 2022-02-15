Steelers Announce Hire Of OL Coach Pat Meyer

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have hired Pat Meyer as their new OL coach.

We have named Pat Meyer as our offensive line coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 15, 2022

Meyer has held the same position for a number of teams, most recently the Carolina Panthers.

Meyer, 49, got his start in coaching in college as a grad assistant at Memphis. He bounced around a number of schools as a strength coach and OL coach before joining the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2012.

Meyer made his jump to the NFL the following season as the assistant OL coach for the Bears. He had a stint with the Bills as an offensive assistant before joining the Chargers in 2017 as their OL coach. He was hired by the Panthers in the same position in 2020.