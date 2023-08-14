Steelers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three roster moves on Monday including signing CB Lavert Hill, waiving injured CB Duke Dawson, and waiving CB Isaiah Dunn.

Hill, 24, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Michigan but was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. He eventually signed to the Eagles practice squad in December of 2020 and re-signed to a futures deal a month later.

From there, Philadelphia cut him the following offseason and he signed to the Cardinals’ taxi squad before joining the 49ers’ practice squad. San Francisco cut him and he joined the Browns soon after before heading to the XFL.

Hill is yet to appear in an NFL game. He is the younger brother of former Seahawks and Panthers DB Lano Hill.