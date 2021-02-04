Steelers & Ben Roethlisberger To Meet Next Week To Discuss Contract & Future

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are expected to meet sometime next week to discuss his future and contract.

Roethlisberger has said that he wants to return for another season, but the Steelers will have to do something about his staggering $41 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

Last week, Steelers owner Art Rooney mentioned that he has told Roethlisberger they can’t bring him back at his current salary and the two sides will have to agree to a contract alteration.

“I think we’d like to see Ben back for another year if that can work, but as we’ve said, there’s a lot of work to be done to see if that can happen. There may need to be a decision to be made for that to happen,” Rooney said via Brooke Pryor.

Roethlisberger later told Ed Bouchette that agreeing to a restructured contract for 2021 shouldn’t be an issue for the two sides.

Roethlisberger says “I don’t care bout my pay at all this year!” and added to Bouchette:

“I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year.”

Assuming the two sides can work something out, it appears Roethlisberger will be the starter in Pittsburgh for another season.

Roethlisberger, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract last offseason that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger is owed $19 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Roethlisberger appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Roethlisberger’s status for 2021 as the news is available.