Steelers Confirm QB Mitch Trubisky Will Start

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that QB Mitch Trubisky will be their starter, per Brooke Pryor.

In his press conference, Coach Tomlin named Mitch Trubisky the starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/Keexs9ZQMv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2022

This doesn’t come as a big surprise at all given Trubisky worked with the first team throughout camp, was named a team captain and was listed as the starter on the depth chart released Monday.

“We’re just very comfortable with what Mitch has shown us,” Tomlin said via Ray Fittipaldo. The Steelers open the 2022 season against the Bengals in Week 1 on Sunday. Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus. Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason. In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.