Steelers Cut LB Ryan Anderson & K Nick Sciba, Sign WR Josh Malone

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived LB Ryan Anderson and released kicker Nick Sciba from their practice squad.

The Steelers also signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad.

Anderson, 28, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and never played for the team.

The Steelers signed Anderson to their practice squad in September.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.