Steelers Cut S Keanu Neal With Failed Physical Designation

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers released S Keanu Neal on Thursday with a failed physical designation.

Pittsburgh confirmed the news.

We have released S Keanu Neal with the designation of Failed Physical. @BordasLaw https://t.co/pnfHK9o08Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 7, 2024

Releasing Neal creates $2,250,000 in cap space and $460,000 in dead money.

Neal, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh signed him two a two-year contract last offseason.

In 2023, Neal appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and two pass defenses.