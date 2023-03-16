Steelers Cutting LB Myles Jack

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are cutting veteran LB Myles Jack.

The move should save Pittsburgh around $8 million in cap space and doesn’t come as a big surprise. Jack struggled at times in 2022 and the Steelers have been retooling their linebacker group.

Jack, 27, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal.

In 2022, Jack appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 104 total tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.