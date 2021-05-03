Steelers Declining S Terrell Edmunds’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are declining the fifth-year option for S Terrell Edmunds.

Edmunds has been solid but not spectacular for the Steelers, who also already exercised the fifth-year option for S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The fifth-year option for Edmunds would have cost Pittsburgh $6.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, per Over The Cap.

Edmunds, 21, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $10,697,790 contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Edmunds will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Edmunds appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and eight pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 22 safety out of 94 qualifying players