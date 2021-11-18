Steelers Designate DL Carlos Davis To Return From Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve.

DL Carlos Davis will return to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. We have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated during that period, he cannot return to the active roster for the rest of the 2021 season. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2021

This opens a 21-day window for Davis to practice before being activated.

Davis, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He’s in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2020, Davis appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.