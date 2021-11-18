Steelers Designate DL Carlos Davis To Return From Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve. 

This opens a 21-day window for Davis to practice before being activated. 

Davis, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He’s in the second year of his four-year rookie contract. 

In 2020, Davis appeared in seven games and recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks. 

