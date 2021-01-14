Steelers Discussing New Contract For DC Keith Butler

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are discussing a new deal for DC Keith Butler.

Fowler notes that at 64 years old, Butler plans to go year-to-year. The two sides are hammering out details, but it appears Butler will be back with the team in 2021.

That’s in contrast to the offensive side of the ball, where the Steelers are moving on from OC Randy Fichtner.

Butler, 64, got his start in the NFL as a linebackers coach with the Browns in 1999. He joined the Steelers in 2003 in the same position and has remained in Pittsburgh ever since.

Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. He’s been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Steelers.

In 2020, the Steelers’ defense ranked No. 3 in yards per game, points per game and passing yards per game, and No. 11 in rushing yards per game.