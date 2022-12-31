Steelers Elevate DT Renell Wren

The Steelers announced on Saturday that they have activated DT Renell Wren ahead of their Week 17 matchup.

Wren, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Bengals out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,202,596 contract and made a base salary of $735,000 last season. He bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad in 2021.

He then had a brief stint on the Eagles practice squad before joining the Steelers practice squad in 2022.

In 2021, Wren appeared in one game for the Bengals and recorded one tackle.