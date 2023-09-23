Steelers Elevate RB Qadree Ollison To Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Raiders.

Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta but was among their final roster cuts.

He had a brief stint with the Jaguars before later catching on with the Cowboys where he was on and off of their practice squad.

The Steelers signed Ollison to their practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2022, Ollison appeared in three games for the Cowboys but did not record any statistics.