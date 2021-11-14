Steelers Entered Odell Beckham Jr Sweepstakes Late, But He Had Zeroed In On Rams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers inquired about signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. late in the process as he was trying to pick a new team.

At that time, though, Beckham had already narrowed it down to his finalists. He ended up choosing the Rams, and one source told Rapoport Beckham was recruiting Los Angeles as much as they were recruiting him.

The Packers were the other finalist and were offering Beckham a deal for just the veteran minimum prorated over the remainder of the season, per Rapoport, so about half a million.

The Chiefs, Saints, Seahawks and Patriots also had offers on the table, which Rapoport says were in the range of $1 million in base salary with a few more million in incentives.

Per Adam Schefter, the Rams’ offer to Beckham includes:

$1.25 million base value, including a $750,000 base salary for the remainder of this season and a $500,000 signing bonus.

$500,000 incentive if the Rams win a wild-card game or have a bye, with Beckham being on the team’s active list and playing at least one play.

$750,000 incentive if the Rams win a divisional playoff game and Beckham is active and plays at least one play in the game.

$750,000 incentive if the Rams win the NFC Championship Game and Beckham is active and plays at least one play in the game.

$500,000 incentive for being on the Super Bowl roster and another $500,000 if the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him last week and he signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.