Steelers Expected To Retain DC Teryl Austin

According to Gerry Dulac, the Steelers intend to keep DC Teryl Austin and work out a new contract to keep him in Pittsburgh.

Austin’s two-year deal expires soon but Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is happy with his performance and it looks like Austin will be back.

Austin, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season as the secondary coach.

Pittsburgh later promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2023, Pittsburgh’s defense ranked No. 6 in scoring defense, No. 21 in total defense, No. 17 against the pass and No. 19 against the run.