Steelers Expected To Sign LB Genard Avery

Adam Caplan reports that the Steelers are expected to sign LB Genard Avery to a one-year contract.

Avery recently visited with the Falcons, but it looks like the Steelers proved to be his best option this offseason.

Avery, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 43 tackles and one sack.