Steelers Eyeing Najee Harris & Zaven Collins In Round One?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with “knowledge of the dynamics driving the 2021 draft,” reports that the Steelers are expected to either select Alabama running back Najee Harris or Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins at No. 24 overall in round one.

The Steelers have been linked to Harris throughout the offseason and could really use an upgrade at running back, so this wouldn’t come as a surprise at all.

Collins has been linked to the Cardinals as a contingency option in the event that the top cornerbacks and receivers are off of the board.

Harris, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All American and a Srd winner as a senior.

Lance Zierlein compares Harris to former Rams RB Steven Jackson.

During his college career at Alabama, Harris rushed for 3,843 yards on 638 carries (6 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 781 yards receiving and 57 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 51 games.

Collins, 21, was a three-year starter at Tulsa and was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year as a redshirt junior.

Lance Zierlein compares Collins to Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch.

During his college career at Tulsa, Collins recorded 236 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, five interceptions, eight pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 32 games.