Steelers GM On Mason Rudolph: ‘He Knows We Want Him Back’

Steelers GM Omar Khan said they would like to re-sign impending free-agent QB Mason Rudolph this offseason and have spoken to his agent while at the NFL Combine.

“We’ve talked to his representative and he knows we want him back,” Khan said, via Brooke Pryor.

Earlier this month, it was reported there was some “internal division” within Pittsburgh about the quarterback position between Rudolph and Kenny Pickett, with some executives believing Rudolph should be the team’s starter based on how he finished the regular season.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette thinks re-signing Rudolph will be a priority for this offseason, but also writes the organization is committed to giving Pickett a third season as their starter.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May.

In 2023, Rudolph appeared in three games for the Steelers and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.