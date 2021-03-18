Steelers Haven’t Closed Door On Bringing Back JuJu Smith-Schuster

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers haven’t closed the door on bringing back WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Things have been quiet with Smith-Schuster’s market until today, when it was reported he is having talks with the Jets about a potential deal.

The conventional wisdom for some time has been that Pittsburgh wouldn’t be able to afford to bring back Smith-Schuster.

But if his market has truly bottomed out, he might find it preferable to return to Pittsburgh, maybe on a one-year deal to try again in free agency in 2022.

Regardless, it will be fascinating to see what happens with the young wideout and where he lands next.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.