Steelers Hire Panthers’ Frisman Jackson To Replace WR Coach Ike Hilliard

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have hired WR coach Frisman Jackson, who was formerly with the Panthers in that role.

Jackson replaces former Steelers WR coach Ike Hilliard, who apparently is out after two years. His contract was not renewed.

Jackson, 42, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois. After a six-year NFL career, he got into the coaching ranks.

Jackson coached nine years at various colleges before landing with the Titans as a WR coach in 2017. He joined Matt Rhule‘s staff at Baylor before following him to the Panthers in 2020.

Hilliard, 45, was a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 1997. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Giants and Buccaneers.

Hilliard took his first coaching job with the Florida Tuskers of the UFL back in 2009. He later accepted his first NFL coaching job two years later as the Dolphins’ WRs coach. He had stints with Washington and the Bills before the Steelers hired him as their receivers coach in 2020.