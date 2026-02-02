Steelers Hiring Danny Crossman As ST Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are planning to hire veteran special teams coach Danny Crossman as their ST coordinator.

He was most recently with the Dolphins but was let go last year. He has over two decades of experience as an NFL special teams coach.

Crossman, 58, began his coaching career at U.S. Coast Guard Academy as their DBs coach/special teams coach in 1993. He worked for a number of colleges before the Panthers hired him as their special teams coach in 2003.

Crossman eventually worked his way to special teams coordinator before departing for the same job with the Lions in 2010. After three years in Detroit, the Bills hired Crossman as their special teams coordinator in 2013. However, Buffalo parted ways with Crossman in 2019 and he signed on with the Dolphins.

Miami fired Crossman after the 2024 season.