Steelers Hiring Veteran OL Coach James Campen

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Steelers are hiring former Panthers OL coach James Campen to coach the same position on new HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.

It’s worth noting Campen served under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2007 to 2018.

Campen, 61, played in the NFL for eight seasons as a center with the Packers and Saints. He got his NFL coaching start with the Packers in 2004 as an assistant offensive line coach and he was with the team until 2018, rising to OL coach and run-game coordinator.

Campen joined the Browns as an associate HC/OL coach in 2019. He left after one season to join the Chargers as their OL coach. After the team fired HC Anthony Lynn, he joined the Texans in the same position for a season before being hired as the Panthers OL coach in 2022.

He served in that role for two seasons but was not retained when Carolina hired HC Dave Canales ahead of the 2024 season.