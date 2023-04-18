Steelers Hosting Georgia TE Darnell Washington & Tennessee OT Darnell Wright For Visits

According to Ray Fittipaldo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Georgia TE Darnell Washington and Tennessee OT Darnell Wright for top 30 visits.

He adds Houston QB Clayton Tune will be taking his previously reported visit with the Steelers today as well.

Washington is enormous at 6-6 and 275 pounds and also tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which could make him a first-round pick.

Wright has been one of the biggest risers in the class over the past few months and seems likely to be a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 30 overall player and No. 4 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Darren Fells.

During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.

Wright, 21, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wright graded as his No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 tackle. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OL D.J. Fluker.

During his four-year college career, Wright appeared in 47 career games and made 42 starts, including 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.