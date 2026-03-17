Steelers Hosting Miami QB Carson Beck For Top-30 Visit

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are hosting Miami QB Carson Beck for a top-30 visit on Tuesday.

Pryor adds Pittsburgh is also hosting San Diego State RB Chris Johnson for a visit today.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Beck, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 5th-ranked pro style QB in the 2020 recruiting class out of Jacksonville, Florida. He committed to Georgia and remained there for five years, winning two National Championships as a backup before starting his last two years.

Beck suffered a significant elbow injury at the end of the 2024 season and he transferred to Miami for his final collegiate season, where he led them to a National Championship game appearance.

In his collegiate career, Beck appeared in 55 games over six years with Georgia and Miami. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Beck also rushed 189 times for 288 yards and seven touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.