Steelers Hosting Three Players For Pre-Draft Visits Including Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

According to Alan Saunders, the Steelers are bringing in three players for pre-draft visits on Thursday including Clemson CB Nate Wiggins, Rice WR Luke McCaffrey, and Oregon G Steven Jones.

Wiggins is considered among the top cornerbacks available in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.

Wiggins, 20, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

During his college career, Wiggins appeared in 27 games and recorded 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.