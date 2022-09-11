Steelers LB T.J. Watt May Have Torn Pectoral Muscle

Adam Schefter reports that the Steelers fear LB T.J. Watt has a torn pectoral muscle. Watt walked off the field in the fourth quarter against the Bengals and told the sideline that he believed he tore his pec.

Schefter adds that Watt will undergo testing on Monday to confirm the injury.

You can expect the Steelers to place Watt on injured reserve in the coming days, should tests confirm that he did, in fact, sustain a torn pectoral.

Watt, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The Steelers recently restructured his deal in order to create $6.75 million in cap space.

In 2021, Watt appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 64 tackles, 22.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three recoveries, and seven pass deflections.

We will have the lastest news on Watt when it becomes available.