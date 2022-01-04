Steelers Make Five Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that made five practice squad moves for Week 18.

The full list includes:

Steelers activated WR Anthony Miller , WR Steven Sims and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

, WR and WR from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Steelers released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him a few months ago and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers while catching six passes for 25 yards receiving and a touchdown.