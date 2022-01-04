Steelers Make Five Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that made five practice squad moves for Week 18.
The full list includes:
- Steelers activated WR Anthony Miller, WR Steven Sims and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Steelers released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:
- WR Rico Bussey
- RB Trey Edmunds
- T Chaz Green
- DB Donovan Stiner
- DT Daniel Archibong (COVID-19)
- DB Karl Joseph
- G Malcolm Pridgeon
- WR Steven Sims
- DE Delontae Scott
- WR Anthony Miller
- DT Khalil Davis
- LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
- T Rashaad Coward
- TE Jace Sternberger
- DB Linden Stephens
- WR Tyler Vaughns
- OLB John Simon
- WR Damion Willis (COVID-19)
Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.
Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him a few months ago and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.
In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers while catching six passes for 25 yards receiving and a touchdown.
