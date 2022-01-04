Steelers Make Five Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that made five practice squad moves for Week 18. 

The full list includes:

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Rico Bussey 
  2. RB Trey Edmunds
  3. T Chaz Green
  4. DB Donovan Stiner
  5. DT Daniel Archibong (COVID-19)
  6. DB Karl Joseph 
  7. G Malcolm Pridgeon
  8. WR Steven Sims 
  9. DE Delontae Scott
  10. WR Anthony Miller
  11. DT Khalil Davis
  12. LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
  13. T Rashaad Coward
  14. TE Jace Sternberger
  15. DB Linden Stephens  
  16. WR Tyler Vaughns  
  17. OLB John Simon
  18. WR Damion Willis (COVID-19)

Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him a few months ago and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers while catching six passes for 25 yards receiving and a touchdown.

