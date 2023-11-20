Steelers Make Four Moves Including Signing DB Eric Rowe To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve signed S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack to their practice squad.

The Steelers also signed S Trenton Thompson to their active roster and placed S Elijah Riley on injured reserve.

Rowe, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

He joined the Panthers this offseason but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Carolina opted to move on a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Rowe appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.