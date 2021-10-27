Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have activated RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from the injured reserve, placed DT Carlos Davis on the injured reserve, signed DT Chris Slayton to their practice squad, and cut RB Jaylen Samuels in a corresponding move.

McFarland, 23, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland is in the second year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract that includes a $722,429 signing bonus.

In 2020, McFarland appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and rushed 33 times for 113 yards (3.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. He added six receptions on nine targets for 54 yards.