Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

According to Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are signing WR Jalen Camp to their practice squad and released CB Kalon Barnes in a corresponding move.

The Steelers also signed P Brad Wing to their practice squad, per Gerry Dulac.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

Camp, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Jacksonville, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Camp was on and off of the Jaguars’ practice squad before joining the Texans. Houston brought him back on a futures contract last year but he was still on and off of their practice squad. The Texans signed him to a futures deal, once again, back in March but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Camp appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one pass for yards receiving.