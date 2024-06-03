Steelers Make Two Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday they have waived CB Luq Barcoo with an injury designation.

In a corresponding move, the team signed WR Jaray Jenkins to the roster.

Barcoo will revert to the Steelers’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers, which is likely. From there he’ll probably be cut with a settlement.

Barcoo, 25, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose. Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers and he bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

Barcoo signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022 but was unfortunately released just a few months later. He had a stint with the Jets during training camp but was cut before the season began.

He played last spring for the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas and was able to turn that into a contract with the Steelers. Barcoo spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and signed a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Barcoo appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and recorded 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery and one interception.