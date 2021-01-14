Steelers Not Renewing OC Randy Fichtner’s Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers will not renew OC Randy Fichtner‘s contract and will part ways with the veteran play caller.

The Steelers confirmed the news and announced OL coach Shaun Sarrett and DB coach Tom Bradley would also not be renewed.

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2021

Pittsburgh’s offense hit a wall later in the season that the Steelers weren’t able to overcome and it looks like the team is starting to shake things up as it starts preparing for the 2021 season.

Fichtner, 57, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Michigan back in 1986. He bounced around with a number of schools before being hired by Arkansas State as their offensive coordinator in 1997.

Fichtner later took the offensive coordinator/QBs coach job at Memphis where he coached for seven years before being hired as the Steelers’ WRs coach.

Pittsburgh promoted Fichtner to QB coach in 2010 and he spent eight years in the position before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

In 2020, the Steelers’ offense ranked No. 24 in yards per game, No. 12 in points per game, No. 15 in passing yards per game and No. 32 in rushing yards per game.

