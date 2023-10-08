Steelers OC Matt Canada & Saints OC Pete Carmichael Potentially On Hot Seat

According to Ian Rapoport, both Steelers OC Matt Canada and Saints OC Pete Carmichael will be in danger of losing their jobs if their respective teams’ struggles on offense continue.

Both teams are averaging 15.5 points per game right now which is not a good number in today’s NFL. Both entered the season with hopes to contend for a playoff berth and a division title and are 2-2 a quarter of the way through the season.

Both Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Saints HC Dennis Allen have publicly backed their embattled offensive coordinators this week and said it’s too early to make changes.

Rapoport notes the ideal situation for both the Steelers and Saints is for things to improve to where a shakeup is not necessary, but the status quo is not sustainable.

This is Canada’s third year as the Steelers offensive coordinator, with shaky results so far. Carmichael has been in his position since 2009 but only took over as the full-time play-caller last season.

Canada, 51, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Indiana University back in 1994. He bounced around the college football ranks with Butler, Northern Illinois, and Indiana until signing as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

From there, Canada served as NC State’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU’s in 2017, and Maryland’s for 2018 where he eventually became the interim Head coach.

He signed on as the Steelers quarterbacks’ coach to begin his NFL coaching career and was later promoted to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2021.

In 2022, the Steelers ranked No. 23 in total offense, including No. 24 in passing and No. 16 in rushing, and No. 26 in scoring.

Carmichael, 52, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.

In 2022, the Saints ranked No. 19 in total offense, No. 16 in passing yards, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 22 in scoring.

We’ll have more on the Saints and Steelers’ potential coaching changes as the news is available.