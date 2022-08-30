Steelers Officially Cut 24 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster cuts on Tuesday as they work to get down to the 53-player limit. 

The full list includes:

  1. DL Henry Mondeaux
  2. LB Buddy Johnson
  3. DL Carlos Davis
  4. DB Elijah Riley
  5. DB Chris Steele
  6. DB Linden Stephens
  7. LB Ron’Dell Carter
  8. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  9. LB Delontae Scott
  10. LB James Vaughters
  11. DL Khalil Davis
  12. DL Donovan Jeter
  13. OL William Dunkle
  14. OL Adrian Ealy
  15. OL Chaz Green
  16. OL John Leglue
  17. OL Ryan McCollum
  18. RB Max Borghi
  19. TE Kevin Rader
  20. TE Jace Sternberger
  21. WR Tyler Snead
  22. WR Tyler Vaughn
  23. WR Cody White
  24. DB Carlins Platel (Injured)

Sternberger, 26, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.  

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him last year and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad. 

From there, Sternberger had a brief stint with Washington before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad in November. He returned to the Steelers on a futures contract this past January. 

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.

