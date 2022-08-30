Steelers Officially Cut 24 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster cuts on Tuesday as they work to get down to the 53-player limit.

The full list includes:

Sternberger, 26, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him last year and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

From there, Sternberger had a brief stint with Washington before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad in November. He returned to the Steelers on a futures contract this past January.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.