Steelers Officially Rule Out QB Kenny Pickett For Week 16

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin officially ruled out QB Kenny Pickett from Week 16’s game against the Bengals, per Brooke Pryor.

Pittsburgh has been getting former third-string QB Mason Rudolph ready to start after benching backup QB Mitchell Trubisky.

However, there had been an outside chance that Pickett could improve enough from his ankle injury to be able to play. Tomlin has squashed that chance now.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in and started 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.