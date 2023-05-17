Steelers Officially Sign QB Mason Rudolph, WR Hakeem Butler & CB Luq Barcoo

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed three players to the roster, bringing back QB Mason Rudolph and signing two former XFL players; WR Hakeem Butler and CB Luq Barcoo.

We have signed CB Luq Barcoo, WR Hakeem Butler and QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/UYFhptGFPX pic.twitter.com/4JkOzsJBI0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 17, 2023

Rudolph, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in two games for the Steelers and made one start. He completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards (60.3 completion percentage), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 53 yards.

Butler, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019 out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.3 million with Arizona. However, Butler was placed on injured reserve as a rookie before being waived coming out of training camp in his second season.

Butler had a stint on the Panthers practice squad before being signed to the Eagles’ roster. He was later cut and re-signed to the practice squad before being brought back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. However, he was cut during camp.

Butler caught on in the Canadian Football League in 2022 and was drafted by the XFL in 2023 by the St. Louis Battlehawks.

In 2023, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Battlehawks and recorded 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.

Barcoo, 24, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose. Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers and he bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

Barcoo signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2022 but was unfortunately released just a few months later. He had a stint with the Jets during training camp but was cut before the season began.

He played this past spring season for the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas.

In 2023, Barcoo appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and recorded 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery and one interception.